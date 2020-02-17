Just after the producers announced that a fourth season was in the offing, BBC America has announced that award-winning drama Killing Eve will return for its third run on 26 April.









The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. Pre-broadcast of the season opener, BBC America has revealed details of the last season’s shock ending noting that Eve (Oh) has survived being shot by Villanelle (Comer) in Rome, but her current status with MI6 remains unknown after being manipulated by Carolyn (Shaw) in the events of last season’s finale.



“Eve is still alive!” said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new. What remains the same is that Killing Eve will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride.”



Airing once again on both BBC AMERICA and AMC, and produced for BBC AMERICA by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., season three stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics' Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy® and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three. BBC America says that season two of Killing Eve had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC's Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer for Sid Gentle Films Ltd., added: "Where do we start? It's six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly. This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos."