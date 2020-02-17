French producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group has strengthened its ties with Swiss Italian network RSI for the sale of 4K documentary Moulin Rouge – Behind the Magic.









Prime has been expanding its presence in Switzerland for the last couple of years with a number of programmes broadcast on such channels as RTS, SRF and SWISS 1 TV among others. The 1x52’ programme highlights for the first time ever the behind the scenes of the most famous cabaret in the world, its history and what it takes to be a Moulin Rouge artist.RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera di lingua italiana) is the Italian-language section of the Swiss public broadcasting organisation and operates two channels, LA 1 and LA 2, airing a range of information programmes, fiction, entertainment and high-quality documentaries.Prime and RSI have been working together since 2017 for a number of high profile programme including Love and Sex in North Africa (1x52’); The Mont-Saint-Michel (1x52’); Zara: The story of the world’s richest man (1x52’); Unit of difficult patients : What future for the criminally insane (1x90’).“We are really happy to continue doing business with RSI since 2017. This new deals with RSI, reinforces our long-time partnership,” said Alexandra Marguerite, Prime Entertainment Group' s, head of sales. “Our catalogue of high-profile documentaries allows us to meet the needs of more and more national broadcasters on various territories. We are truly glad to offer this documentary about Moulin Rouge to the Swiss audience.”Prime has been expanding its presence in Switzerland for the last couple of years with a number of programmes broadcast on such channels as RTS, SRF and SWISS 1 TV among others.