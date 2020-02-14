Research from global network provider CenturyLink and the Streaming Video Alliance has found that online viewing is gaining more ground on traditional broadcast TV and is fast approaching the point where online delivery is considered the norm.
The Changing Nature Of TV: Understanding How Streaming Video Is Changing What Consumers Think Of TV report was based on responses from more than 6,000 consumers in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland, aged 18 and over. It found fundamentally that over 80% of consumers are streaming more video than three years ago and nearly half (45%) of respondents define TV as being delivered over the internet.
The survey also found that almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents have one or two OTT subscriptions and more than a quarter (27%) have three or more.
Despite half of consumers using their smartphone for video streaming at least once per day, the big screen remains a core social activity with three-fifths of respondents watching online content on television at least once per day. Interestingly, almost half (47%) of respondents indicated they had lower expectations of stream quality when watching content on mobile devices, prioritising convenience over bitrate or resolution.
In what indicated a potential revenue opportunity for service providers, the majority of respondents (65%) would be willing to pay extra to legitimise sharing of their streaming video subscription with friends and family. There continues to be opposition to ads and other video interruptions, but consumers did indicate some preference towards lower monthly subscriptions in an ad-supported model.
Respondents reported frequently watching short form content of less than five minutes from social platforms such as YouTube or Facebook; 34% stated they watch multiple times per day.
“When it comes to streaming, delivering an exceptional user experience is of increasing importance for driving customer loyalty,” said Rory McVicar, director of product management, internet and content delivery services, EMEA, CenturyLink, commenting on the Changing Nature Of TV: Understanding How Streaming Video Is Changing What Consumers Think Of TV report. “Streaming providers must invest in technologies that will provide scalable and reliable content delivery. To give our customers a competitive advantage, CenturyLink is advancing the reach and performance of our global content delivery network platform, including offering innovative capabilities such as peer-assisted streaming for a seamless experience during large scale events and peak viewing hours.”
