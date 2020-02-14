Cloud-based OTT video delivery and orchestration firm Vualto has partnered with video delivery solutions provider Ateme for automated encoder integration within the Vualto Control Hub (VCH) video orchestration tool.





The VCH is vendor agnostic and interoperable with a host of technology partners and is designed to allow for multiple origins and encoders to be integrated seamlessly.



It now has full integration for Ateme’s Titan Live and Titan Mux encoding solutions, providing automated live event streaming workflows and the ability to set specific inputs and outputs dynamically using the VCH channel configuration. It also offers capabilities for on-premise and in cloud.



The automated integration with VCH is said to make streaming easier, removing the requirement for manual configuration and risk of error, which can be a particularly cumbersome process when using a redundant setup. It is also designed to allow easier orchestration of live events and channels, with the ability to automatically start, stop and configure Titan Live encoder services from the VCH interface.



As well as having cost benefits, the partners say that the integration ensures premium video delivery to end users, at all times and that combining the two technologies provides broadcasters with a premium quality streaming service, which is flexible, agile and entirely suited to their business model and end goals.



“We are delighted to partner with Ateme and to bring to market another seamless integration within the Vualto Control Hub (VCH). James Burt, CTO and co-founder,



Ateme sales director Paul Marsden added: “What we share with Vualto is determination to deliver the best video quality and video experience to our customers with optimised use of existing infrastructure. The VCH is vendor agnostic and interoperable with a host of technology partners and is designed to allow for multiple origins and encoders to be integrated seamlessly.It now has full integration for Ateme’s Titan Live and Titan Mux encoding solutions, providing automated live event streaming workflows and the ability to set specific inputs and outputs dynamically using the VCH channel configuration. It also offers capabilities for on-premise and in cloud.The automated integration with VCH is said to make streaming easier, removing the requirement for manual configuration and risk of error, which can be a particularly cumbersome process when using a redundant setup. It is also designed to allow easier orchestration of live events and channels, with the ability to automatically start, stop and configure Titan Live encoder services from the VCH interface.As well as having cost benefits, the partners say that the integration ensures premium video delivery to end users, at all times and that combining the two technologies provides broadcasters with a premium quality streaming service, which is flexible, agile and entirely suited to their business model and end goals.“We are delighted to partner with Ateme and to bring to market another seamless integration within the Vualto Control Hub (VCH). James Burt, CTO and co-founder, Vualto . “The VCH has been designed to be adaptable, agnostic and to offer broadcasters and content owners complete flexibility in their online video streaming, all under one hood.”Ateme sales director Paul Marsden added: “What we share with Vualto is determination to deliver the best video quality and video experience to our customers with optimised use of existing infrastructure. With the Ateme Titan range, Vualto can now achieve a higher level of automation and flexibility for workflows and provide a consistent and scalable delivery to audiences.”