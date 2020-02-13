Completing its European and Middle Eastern UHD distribution, 4K UHD HDR broadcaster, content creator and format seller Insight TV will now offer its Ultra HD feed Europe-wide aboard Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD satellite located at 13° East.
The additional broadcasting format enables distributors full access to Insight TV’s UHD feed across Europe and the Middle East.
Commenting on his company’s appointment to distribute the content, Aymeric Genty, regional vice-president for western and northern Europe for Eutelsat said: “HOTBIRD’s unparalleled coverage across the European and Middle Eastern regions, provides great opportunities for those broadcasters seeking to expand their distribution network. We are delighted to be working with Insight TV to help increase its connectivity, widen its European and Middle Eastern reach and offer distributors unrivalled access to its exciting content.”
Added Insight TV CEO Rian Bester: “We are committed to working with the world’s leading satellite and IP distribution providers, to make our original content available for distribution across as many territories as possible. Eutelsat is a major satellite operator which covers Europe entirely as well as the Middle East, making it the ideal partner to help grow our distribution network.”
Insight TV’s upcoming content slate for the distribution network includes shows include Sandboarding in the Dragon Hill shot entirely in 8K UHD, as well as epic Martial Arts show featuring Hollywood legend Dan Fogler Story of Masters and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side, which follows the adventures of famed urban explorers and YouTube stars Josh and Cody.
