As part of its ongoing migration of its installations to high-definition, Spanish national broadcaster Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) has awarded a contract to Albalá Ingenieros for technical equipment that will see use in its Canary Islands production centre.





The package includes the HTG2000C01 sync and test signal generator with two independent digital outputs and one analogue output; the ATG2000C01 reference audio and timecode signal generator; the GPS2000C01 ultra-stable timing reference generator based on either GNSS or IEEE 1588; the ACT2000C01 versatile automated switch for use with balanced signals; the VCT2000C01 automated switch for use with unbalanced signals. RTVE will deploy the digital equipment in the technical areas of the production centres in the cities of Santa Cruz on the island of Tenerife and Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria.At Santa Cruz, all production elements will be updated, whereas in the Las Palmas production centre, Estudio, ‘intervening’ components used will be updated. Of particular importance are the switching system and multiscreen array. Albalá Ingenieros will supply a set of auxiliary audio and video equipment, sync signal distributors and, notably, its sync signal generators.The package includes the HTG2000C01 sync and test signal generator with two independent digital outputs and one analogue output; the ATG2000C01 reference audio and timecode signal generator; the GPS2000C01 ultra-stable timing reference generator based on either GNSS or IEEE 1588; the ACT2000C01 versatile automated switch for use with balanced signals; the VCT2000C01 automated switch for use with unbalanced signals.