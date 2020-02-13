Global telco Orange has reported a strong end to its 2019 fiscal year with growth in revenues and EBITDAaL, buoyed by solid commercial performance in France, and what were said to be excellent results in Africa and the Middle East.
For the three-month period ended 31 December 2019, Orange reported revenues of €11.088 billion, an annual rise of 2.6% on a historic basis and 1.1% comparable. For the year, the company generated in total €42.238 billion in revenues, up 2.1% and 0.6% respectively in the same regards. Net income for the twelve months was €3.226 billion, a rise of 49.4% when compared to the end of the previous financial year.
Orange group EBITDAaL was up 0.8% in all of 2019 to €12.860 billion and 1.3% in the fourth quarter (€3.288 billion), accelerating from an increase of 0.2% in the previous quarter, and supported by revenue growth and cost control. Excluding the effects of digital content offers, revenue and EBITDAaL growth was 0.8% and 1.5% respectively for 2019.
One of the key business lines for Orange in the full year and the quarter was Convergent Offers. The line totalled 10.8 million customers at 31 December 2019, up 3.4% year on year, enabling the company to claim that it has consolidated its position as Europe's leading convergent operator.
In view of what it called a highly competitive market context, 2019 was a successful year for Orange said Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of the Orange Group commenting on the quarterly and annual results.
“This year we reached a level of 40 million households connectable to very high-speed broadband networks and are the undisputed fibre leader in Europe [and] we successfully launched 5G in Romania, setting the scene for upcoming roll-outs in Europe,” he added. “This network leadership allowed us to continue our excellent commercial performance. Our convergent offers total 10.8 million customers (+3.4%), which confirms our number 1 position in Europe. We also increased our fibre customer base by 23% to 7.8 million, driven by net sales in France and Spain.”
Orange group EBITDAaL was up 0.8% in all of 2019 to €12.860 billion and 1.3% in the fourth quarter (€3.288 billion), accelerating from an increase of 0.2% in the previous quarter, and supported by revenue growth and cost control. Excluding the effects of digital content offers, revenue and EBITDAaL growth was 0.8% and 1.5% respectively for 2019.
One of the key business lines for Orange in the full year and the quarter was Convergent Offers. The line totalled 10.8 million customers at 31 December 2019, up 3.4% year on year, enabling the company to claim that it has consolidated its position as Europe's leading convergent operator.
In view of what it called a highly competitive market context, 2019 was a successful year for Orange said Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of the Orange Group commenting on the quarterly and annual results.
“This year we reached a level of 40 million households connectable to very high-speed broadband networks and are the undisputed fibre leader in Europe [and] we successfully launched 5G in Romania, setting the scene for upcoming roll-outs in Europe,” he added. “This network leadership allowed us to continue our excellent commercial performance. Our convergent offers total 10.8 million customers (+3.4%), which confirms our number 1 position in Europe. We also increased our fibre customer base by 23% to 7.8 million, driven by net sales in France and Spain.”