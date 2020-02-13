Stealing a march on rivals who have not yet launched such a device or have limited availability, Korean CE giant Samsung has unveiled the S20 range of 5G-enabled smartphones.
Recent research from Omdia has suggested that the 2020 launch of 5G phones will take the consumer market by storm, the company’s data indicating that 5G-enabled smartphone shipments will grow eight times by 2021. The firm adds that the growth is going to be intensified by the competition between incumbent players such as Samsung and Apple and Chinese brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus who are using 5G as a way to build partnerships with operators around Europe. Ultimately it says that 5G will drive the rapid growth of streaming and esports, with the bundled-service revenue market of such partnerships expected to grow to $2.6 billion by 2024.
The analyst believes that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 launch brings 5G into the mainstream — all three variants of the new device are 5G-enabled — and the phone has a video-friendly display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz input sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra model features 8K video shooting and the allows the user to stream video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV.
Samsung has also partnered with YouTube so that users can upload 8K videos directly to the online video service. In addition, Samsung said that it was working with Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby and Finder.
The analyst believes that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 launch brings 5G into the mainstream — all three variants of the new device are 5G-enabled — and the phone has a video-friendly display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz input sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra model features 8K video shooting and the allows the user to stream video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV.
Samsung has also partnered with YouTube so that users can upload 8K videos directly to the online video service. In addition, Samsung said that it was working with Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby and Finder.