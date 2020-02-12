As it continues its ramp up of both products and offers around the world following the mega-merger of its two constituent parts, ViacomCBS Networks has appointed Pierre Cheung to an expanded role as senior vice president and general manager of its Asia operations.





“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead Cheung has a brief of better aligning the company’s operations in the Asian markets that it serves and to target new commercial opportunities as a result. It follows the major organisational change that ViacomCBS announced for its international business units in January 2020. Cheung joined ViacomCBS in 2015 as senior vice president and general manager for Greater China, where he oversaw the management and operations of the Greater China office, across brands and departments, while developing the long-term strategic plan in China. Prior to joining the company, Cheung worked at BBC Worldwide, where he was general manager of Greater China.In his new role Cheung reports into Raffaele Annecchino, president, ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. Commenting on the appointment Annecchino said: “We are delighted to appoint Pierre to this role, whose business aptitude and extensive know-how of the market will be a precious asset to the new Asia organisation. This new structure will enable us to effectively align and optimise our operations whilst promoting a glocal approach that further leverages the local market expertise.”“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead ViacomCBS’ business in Asia and continue our strong momentum from 2019, Cheung added. “Capitalising on the unique characteristics of our diverse region and leveraging synergies across the company will enable us to further drive in challenging yet dynamic markets."