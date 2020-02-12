As it preps for what it believes will be a bumper summer of premier live sporting events, NEP Europe has enhanced its production capability with Grass Valley live IP production solutions.





The outside broadcast specialist is growing its capabilities across its OB and flypacks fleet and has the ambition of strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading outsourced technical production companies.



“2020 is set to be a huge year for live sporting and entertainment events around the world,” said NEP Europe’s president Paul Henriksen, setting the scene for the new investment. “We’re excited about the opportunity to help clients deliver innovative live productions that bring consumers closer to the action, wherever they are and on any device. Drawing on our long-established relationship with Grass Valley, and the close collaboration with its R&D team, allows us to leverage best-in-class solutions that are a perfect fit.”



At the heart of the expansion are nearly 60 new Grass Valley LDX 86 cameras which feature built-in DirectIP capability which was developed in conjunction with NEP. The technology, described as unique, is designed to allow NEP to send only the camera heads to a given location, while all other control for the cameras and the production can take place at an off-site location. With this latest purchase, NEP Europe now has over 500 native 4K Grass Valley LDX 86 cameras in its portfolio.



NEP Europe has also purchased 30 RefleX SuperXpander Kit lens adapters, which convert handheld cameras into a studio/field production system, plus a number of LDX C86N compact cameras and several grass valley switchers including the 6 M/E Kahuna 9600 with Maverik control panel and the Kula 3 M/E switcher.



The switchers feature FormatFusion technology, a built-in format conversion technology designed to handle multiformat operations. The wider rollout of Grass Valley’s K-Frame, Kahuna and Kula switchers across NEP’s fleet also allows for standardised workflows.