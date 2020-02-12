The self-claimed world’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, Tubi, is claiming record growth for 2019.
The service says that in December 2019 alone, the company saw its monthly active users (MAU) grow to 25 million and total view time (TVT) soar year-on-year by 160% to over 163 million hours watched.
Tubi currently works with over 250 content partners such as Warner Bros., Paramount, and Lionsgate. As a consequence of its growth, the company says that it will accelerate its content spending in 2020 to exceed nine figures to further expand its current library of content from major studios, indies and TV producers from around the globe.
Annually in Canada and Australia, there was a 357% increase in TVT and in the coming year Tubi said that it will launch in additional territories including Mexico and the UK. Tubi also recently announced a partnership with TV Azteca to provide Spanish language content, including series and advertising sales support. Tubi also announced recently announced a global deal with Hisense to include its content as part of its Vidaa platform.
“Our growth over the last year is a clear testament to the success of our focused strategy in a now-cluttered marketplace,” commented Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “We’re excited people globally have embraced Tubi as a complement to subscription video and aim to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020.”
