Millennial-focused 4K Ultra HD and HDR broadcaster and content creator Insight TV has unveiled a new visual identity across its linear and digital channels as well as its social media platforms.
The new corporate identity was created to help unify the company’s expanding portfolio of multi-platform channels. In addition to the primary brand Insight TV, which has the new brand mission of storytelling for its core millennial audience, the company has also launched genre specific channels. These include inWonder offering a perspective on science and technology; inTrouble, offering action, excitement and thrilling experiences; and inShort, a soon-to-be launched short-form, ad-supported streaming service.
Complementary channels inWonder and inTrouble are available on Stirr in the US and Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Spain and Germany. In the US and Canada,
inWonder is also available on Samsung TV Plus.
“From the start, it has been our goal to make Insight TV accessible to our audience no matter how or where they want to consume our content, and to support the needs of our distribution partners,” explained Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley.
“Now, with a suite of channels that address specific interests while still having the same core brand values and millennial focus, we wanted a visual brand identity that reflected that cohesion as we grow our business across a number of business verticals, including our programming sales and co-production businesses.”
