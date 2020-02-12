Leading Spanish broadcaster Mediaset España has chosen security specialist Irdeto to ensure the secure delivery of content through its Mitele Plus over-the-top (OTT) service.





“There is huge demand for premium OTT services across Europe and live sports rights can be a real differentiator, which makes it crucial to ensure the security of this premium content against the backdrop of a great cross-device user experience,” said Shane McCarthy, COO video entertainment, Irdeto. “With the implementation of I The Mitele Plus OTT service is Mediaset España’s first pay-TV service, with rights to premium sports content including La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Copa Del Rey. The streaming platform is available on smartphones, laptops, tablets and smart TV apps.With Irdeto Control solution, Mediaset España is said to have been able to simplify the operations and workflow by supporting multiple digital rights management (DRM) systems, scale to the requirements of major live sports events, and handle an optimised head-end setup sharing infrastructure for multiple daily live events. In addition, Mediaset España can adapt its service and business model to meet changing demands and future growth.“There is huge demand for premium OTT services across Europe and live sports rights can be a real differentiator, which makes it crucial to ensure the security of this premium content against the backdrop of a great cross-device user experience,” said Shane McCarthy, COO video entertainment, Irdeto. “With the implementation of I rdeto Control, we are able to take on the complexity of managing security, fragmented technologies and back-end workflow for Mediaset España and enable them to focus on delivering value to their customers.”