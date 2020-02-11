Rise, the advocate group for gender diversity within the broadcast manufacturing and services sector, has launched the third edition of its annual mentoring scheme.





The UK-based mentoring is free and is open to those women already working within the broadcast technology sector but is also open to those who aspire to be in the sector that are currently working within another industry. It will work with 20 mentees from broadcast operations, engineering, sales, marketing and business.



Each mentee will be assigned a mentor and will have at least 12 hours of mentoring contact with their industry professional. The mentees will also have the opportunity to meet with their mentee group on a monthly basis, as well as attend industry networking events and workshops throughout the six-month period.



Rise is supported by companies including Avid and Sky (Gold sponsors) as well as Clear-Com, Audio-Technica Europe, Ross Video and the DPP (Silver). Rise Up, a new school outreach initiative to inspire and educate children about broadcast technology, is supported by BT Sport and Sky.



“The programme continues to deliver above and beyond the expected impact for all involved, mentees, mentors, as well as industry partners supporting it,” remarked Rise director Carrie Wootten. “We really cannot thank you all enough. We are very much looking forward to welcoming 20 more women into the 2020 programme and supporting them throughout the next several months watching their progress and celebrating their successes.”



The deadline for entries is 17 March 2020 and mentees can apply to the scheme at https://risewib.com/mentoring/ The programme is still seeking sponsors for 2020. Contact Sadie Groom, founder of Rise , for more details at