Taking its development and collaboration space outside its home territory for the first time, US comms giant Verizon has opened a new 5G lab and production studio in London.
The new facility will aim to showcase existing 5G use cases and experiences and offer co-creation space for 5G-enabled application development and the new space is designed to offer technology innovators a space to grow its 5G ecosystem.
Verizon already operates 5G Labs in in New York, Washington D.C., Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Jose and Los Angeles. The company also opened a 5G First Responder Lab within its Washington DC facility, and a 5G esports training facility within its Los Angeles site.
At its new UK home, Verizon says that it envisages working with start-ups, academics and businesses to explore the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-create new applications and hardware, and rethink what’s possible in a 5G world with super-fast speeds, massive bandwidth and low latency.
Complementing the 5G Lab facility will be a 5G-enabled production studio in London to be opened in April 2020. The studio will offer a space where owned and operated brands from Verizon Media, as well as its partners and customers, can produce premium, 3D content including virtual and augmented reality experiences using techniques such as volumetric capture, motion capture and AR broadcast. It is also 5G-enabled, providing an incubator space for innovative creative companies to test and learn about how they can build content in the future that benefits from its capabilities to transmit massive amounts of data almost instantaneously.
Verizon Media’s RYOT studio has already demonstrated 5G-enabled experiences for advertisers and media at events such as the United Nations General Assembly’s 2019 Climate Action Summit, and the Star Wars – Rise of Skywalker Premiere. “As we move from a 2D to 3D world of content, we are providing our partners with access to the most cutting-edge technology and the ability to experiment with 5G, bringing together the best creatives to build world-class experiences now as well as prepare for the new world as this technology grows,” said Mark Melling, head of RYOT Studio and 5G EMEA at Verizon Media.
Verizon already operates 5G Labs in in New York, Washington D.C., Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Jose and Los Angeles. The company also opened a 5G First Responder Lab within its Washington DC facility, and a 5G esports training facility within its Los Angeles site.
At its new UK home, Verizon says that it envisages working with start-ups, academics and businesses to explore the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-create new applications and hardware, and rethink what’s possible in a 5G world with super-fast speeds, massive bandwidth and low latency.
Complementing the 5G Lab facility will be a 5G-enabled production studio in London to be opened in April 2020. The studio will offer a space where owned and operated brands from Verizon Media, as well as its partners and customers, can produce premium, 3D content including virtual and augmented reality experiences using techniques such as volumetric capture, motion capture and AR broadcast. It is also 5G-enabled, providing an incubator space for innovative creative companies to test and learn about how they can build content in the future that benefits from its capabilities to transmit massive amounts of data almost instantaneously.
Verizon Media’s RYOT studio has already demonstrated 5G-enabled experiences for advertisers and media at events such as the United Nations General Assembly’s 2019 Climate Action Summit, and the Star Wars – Rise of Skywalker Premiere. “As we move from a 2D to 3D world of content, we are providing our partners with access to the most cutting-edge technology and the ability to experiment with 5G, bringing together the best creatives to build world-class experiences now as well as prepare for the new world as this technology grows,” said Mark Melling, head of RYOT Studio and 5G EMEA at Verizon Media.