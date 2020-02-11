After seeing key subsidiaries such Virgin Media and Com Hem clock up success with the SVOD leader, Liberty Global has inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to offer the service to 11 million of its video customers in Europe.





Virgin in the UK was the first TV and broadband provider in Europe to launch Netflix within its digital television platform seven years ago and since approximately half of its V6 video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their TV sets. The company claimed that embedding the service on Liberty Global set-top boxes delivers significantly higher net promoter and customer satisfaction scores.



Netflix is currently available on the Horizon platform in nearly every country operated by Liberty Global. And with the new agreement, Liberty Global will continue to enhance functionality and overall integration of Netflix within its offering, beginning again with its UK operation.



“We are excited to extend our partnership with Netflix and continue to provide the best of all worlds in content on a single, intuitive platform,” said Enrique Rodriguez, CTO, Liberty Global. “Our customers are savvy. And with one voice control command, they can continue to directly access the programming they want on networks that deliver reliable, uninterrupted viewing.



Netflix is a global leader in streaming content , and that's precisely a partner we want for our customers."The Netflix partnership follows Liberty Global's commitment to use its next-generation Gigabit speed broadband networks to provide its customers with streaming content, alongside broadcast and on-demand programming on main TV screens.