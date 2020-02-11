Global producer and distributor Fremantle is to bring a collection of premium dramas to viewers in MENA in partnership with subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Starzplay.
The agreement includes Fremantle’s Euston Films crime series Baghdad Central, written and created by the BAFTA-nominated writer Stephen Butchard and based on the novel by Elliott Colla. Set in 2003, when Baghdad was occupied by US-led coalition forces for six months, the thriller follows Iraqi ex-policeman Muhsin al-Khafaji who finds himself embarking on a wider quest for justice in a society that’s become truly lawless.
The deal also features the drama The Luminaries, starring Eva Green and Eve Hewson. Based on the Man Booker prize winning novel by Eleanor Catton, the series tells a story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes. Both series will be available on Starzplay in MENA in 2020.
Additionally, the psychological thriller Dublin Murders (pictured) will now be available on Starzplay in MENA. Adapted from Tana French’s first two novels in the
Dublin Murder Squad crime series, the show is from Fremantle’s Euston Films and is written and created by Sarah Phelps (And Then There Were None, The Casual Vacancy).
Starzplay is available in 20 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, with more than 10,000 hours of content including premium films, exclusive and Arabic series, has also secured its place as the number one player in the MENA region.
Commenting on the deal, co-founder and CEO Maaz Sheikh said: “Since we first launched, we have always retained a focus on the provision of in-demand, watchable content for our subscribers and this latest partnership is testament to that commitment. Responsible for some of the most viewed content in the world, we are excited about our latest partnership with Fremantle and look forward to unveiling future shows on the platform over the course of the year and beyond.”
“Starzplay is one of the leading platforms in the MENA region for showcasing premium and in-demand programming, so we are proud to be partnering with them on these world-class dramas” added Anahita Kheder, SVP Middle East, Africa and South Eastern Europe, International, Fremantle.
