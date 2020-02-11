Putting aside its recent change corporate ownership, Grass Valley is celebrating a contract win with Gravity Media to form an open standards-based IP core as part of an upgrade to its live production capability.
The deployment, together with Cisco Nexus 9000 IP switches, includes Grass Valley UCP-25/50 Gateway cards and MV-821-IP multi-viewers as part of a wider roadmap to full IP migration by the global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services to content owners, creators and distributors.
To evolve its live production capability, Gravity Media began migrating towards a live IP-based production environment at a major sporting event in Australia in January 2019, making use of Grass Valley IP multi-viewers to handle its monitoring requirements. The new IP core enables Gravity Media to use a production environment that is agnostic to evolving production needs and can adapt rapidly – even during an event.
The inherently flexible nature of IP means Gravity Media can scale the system up or down to meet the requirements of a wide range of live events. The open standards-based approach allows the broadcast services provider to easily add IP elements to the live production environment, selecting optimum system elements as more vendors roll out solutions based on SPMTE ST2110.
The system was deployed at the UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan on 29 May 2019 and also formed the heart of the live production environment at the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on 1 June, 2019. It was more recently used for the core of a Grand Slam tennis tournament.
“By taking an IP-based approach we have been able to vastly simplify the system. Now we can get the whole IP core up and running within a day – that is unheard of for a major sporting event,” explained Ed Tischler, acting managing director for the UK at Gravity Media. “As the frontrunner in the industry transition to IP, Grass Valley has the best pedigree, delivering the most accomplished solutions on the market. Its monitoring system is second to none and unlike solutions from other vendors – which require a lot of time spent in set up – with Grass Valley everything just works out of the box.”
