Following on from the success of preceding seasons, Disney France, France TV, ABC (Australia), RTBF (Belgium), SIC Kids and RTP (Portugal) have all acquired the third season of the hit tween series Find Me In Paris from Federation Kids & Family.
With 3 Seasons, Find Me In Paris (78 x 26’) is a premium hit tween series that combines ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy. It follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place between two worlds. In Season 3, the stakes are even higher as Lena seeks to find the answers to all the big questions about who she is and why everyone is so interested in her and her timepiece.
Find Me In Paris is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano. The series is a Cottonwood Media production, co-produced with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films and the Opera National de Paris. Co-created and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch it is directed by Matt Bloom along with heavyweight team Ronan and Robert Burke. the series is distributed worldwide — excluding Germany, GST and Scandinavia — by Federation Kids & Family.
Various seasons of series have already been snapped up by international broadcasters such as France Télévisions, Disney France and Italy, NBC Universal and Hulu as well as SVOD service Showmax South Africa.
In addition to being picked up by the major broadcasters, the series has become a digital hit, with the original soundtracks from Seasons 1 and 2 notching up 1.2 million streams (30% from Germany, 15.5% US, 11.5% France), and Spotify registering 780k streams. In the last three months, Instagram recorded more than two million impressions, with an average level of engagement of 29% (English Insta account) and 45% for the best post. The Find Me in Paris You Tube channel has grown by 550% since November 2019, with almost 7 million views.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to see broadcasters renew their interest in this hit series. The brilliant social media results relating to Find Me in Paris also shines a spotlight on the show’s extensive global fan base and we are delighted to be hitting all the right notes,” commented Monica Levy, head of sales, Federation Kids & Family.
Find Me In Paris is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano. The series is a Cottonwood Media production, co-produced with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films and the Opera National de Paris. Co-created and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch it is directed by Matt Bloom along with heavyweight team Ronan and Robert Burke. the series is distributed worldwide — excluding Germany, GST and Scandinavia — by Federation Kids & Family.
Various seasons of series have already been snapped up by international broadcasters such as France Télévisions, Disney France and Italy, NBC Universal and Hulu as well as SVOD service Showmax South Africa.
In addition to being picked up by the major broadcasters, the series has become a digital hit, with the original soundtracks from Seasons 1 and 2 notching up 1.2 million streams (30% from Germany, 15.5% US, 11.5% France), and Spotify registering 780k streams. In the last three months, Instagram recorded more than two million impressions, with an average level of engagement of 29% (English Insta account) and 45% for the best post. The Find Me in Paris You Tube channel has grown by 550% since November 2019, with almost 7 million views.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to see broadcasters renew their interest in this hit series. The brilliant social media results relating to Find Me in Paris also shines a spotlight on the show’s extensive global fan base and we are delighted to be hitting all the right notes,” commented Monica Levy, head of sales, Federation Kids & Family.