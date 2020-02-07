In a key expansion of the sports network’s digital footprint through partnership with a global CE giant, beIN SPORTS has added beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language live sports streaming channel, to Samsung TV Plus.
beIN SPORTS XTRA joins the growing list of nearly 100 free TV channels on the Samsung TV Plus service which was established in December of 2016 in the US and is pre-installed on all 2016-2019 and upcoming 2020 Samsung Smart TVs.
Samsung TV Plus offers free, live streaming of content to viewers who own a 2017 and 2018 Samsung connected TV or later. Said to have millions of consumers already, Samsung TV Plus is one of the leading over-the-top (OTT) services on Samsung’s Smart TV platform. Users can instantly access content with just an internet connection: no download, additional devices, or credit card needed. Other leading content providers include Insight TV.
“We are thrilled to join the Samsung TV Plus family of free programming,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS deputy managing director for North America. “Adding beIN SPORTS XTRA to free streaming television services gives sports fans everywhere a consistent live sampling of our world-class content. We look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with the Samsung team.”
