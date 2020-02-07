There have been many predictions outlining the almost guaranteed success of 5G communications networks but a report by newly formed analyst Omdia is predicting that 5G will no less than take the consumer market by storm.





The analyst was established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech — whose businesses include Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica — and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. Its 5G and beyond: Connecting the dots at MWC20 report aims to ‘connect the dots’ between the strategies, technologies, companies and market trends impacting industries as they transition to 5G providing and overview of the interrelated opportunities and challenges.



At the heart of the growth will be a soaring global 5G smartphone market which is predicted to surge to 231 million units shipped by the end of 2020, up from 29 million in 2019, and will double again in 2021. This growth says Omdia will be driven by declining device costs, which will reach the $700-$800 range in the next two years, making them more affordable. Device availability and affordability have been gating factors to date for 5G uptake.



In addition, the report showed that 5G will drive the rapid growth of video streaming and eSports, with the media bundled-service revenue market expected to grow to $2.6 billion by 2024.Omdia believes CSPs and r



also makes the prediction that the global 5G radio access market (RAN) is set to more than quintuple, rising to $21 billion in 2024, up from less than $4 billion in 2019. The analyst sees the proliferation of 5G RANs is a critical element in the establishment of an end-to-end architecture for 5G that will enable the delivery of advanced services for the diverse markets that the 5G networks will support.