Pluto TV is aiming to expand its offer even further with the launch in 22 new countries through a carriage agreement with Hisense that will see the rapidly growing AVOD service embedded on the TV maker’s Vidaa streaming platform.
Currently, Pluto TV streams entertainment to over 20 million monthly active users, across over 30 devices including mobile, web, connected TV, gaming consoles and set-top boxes in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Latin America set to launch in March. Pluto TV LATAM on Hisense Vidaa will also launch this spring across 17 countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The installation across the EU will happen later in 2020.
The deal will see new Hisense TVs with Vidaa sold in the US and Mexico featuring remote controls with dedicated Pluto TV branded one-click buttons.
Pluto TV’s platform comprises over 250 live, linear, thematically-curated and branded partner channels and will be available free to new Vidaa platform across the US, Europe and Latin America. This button is designed to be a one-click solution that drops users directly into the Pluto TV service on Vidaa offering premium viewing options with TV series and movies, sports, news, lifestyle, science and tech, music videos and other content.
The latest range of Hisense’s ULED TVs with the Vidaa platform offers Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos with advanced picture technologies. The next generation of Hisense ULED TVs features its proprietary smart TV Operating System (OS), Vidaa U4.
“Partnering with Hisense and Vidaa aligns perfectly with our goals, accelerating our mission to entertain the planet,” said Brendon Thomas, vice president distribution, Pluto TV commenting on the deal. “The global reach of Hisense’s newly relaunched VIDAA platform will effortlessly bring free, premium TV to millions more viewers, in dozens of countries across the globe – all with just the click of a button.”
Added Guy Edri, EVP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform: “Our key goal is to provide the best free content locally in every market on our Vidaa platform. Partnering with Pluto TV is perfect match.”
