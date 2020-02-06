In a deal allowing airlines to offer passengers access to live sports, entertainment and news streaming-at-scale, Viasat and fuboTV, have forged a video streaming distribution and technology partnership to advance how content can be delivered and consumed in-flight.
The partnership is said to be the first to take advantage of technology standards from, the Streaming Video Alliance and apply them to in-flight connectivity. These standards are designed to enable airlines that sign-up for the Viasat/fuboTV partnership to make fuboTV’s live streaming premium over-the-top (OTT) and video on-demand (VOD) sports, entertainment and news programming available to all passengers on US flights equipped with Viasat satellite internet. And at no charge.
The two companies have implemented the Streaming Video Alliance specifications over Viasat’s network to optimise video delivery of fuboTV’s live TV streaming service, including free linear channel, fubo Sports Network. This technology optimisation is claimed to provide for more reliable live and VOD streaming with faster web page downloads and enhanced video streaming image quality. It works on any personal device connected to the Viasat network.
Participating airlines that choose to take advantage of the Viasat/fuboTV technology partnership will be able to give their passengers, whether fuboTV subscribers or not, free access to fubo Sports Network. Current fuboTV subscribers, and passengers that sign-up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV when in-flight, will be able to enjoy live and VOD content for the duration of their flight. fuboTV’s live channels include entertainment and news networks from NBCU, FOX, ViacomCBS, A&E Networks, AMC Networks, beIN Sports, Crown Media, Discovery Communications, NBA TV, NFL Network, SHOWTIME, Turner, Univision and select regional sports networks.
“We’re focused on delivering the best live TV and sports streaming service to our customers—anywhere, and now that includes at 35,000 feet,” commented fuboTV director of strategic partnerships Cristina Arango. “Streaming live television is complex, and fuboTV prides itself on our internally-built tech stack that allows us to bring a stable experience to our subscribers. That’s why it was critical for us to work with a proven technology partner like Viasat to enable fuboTV to be one of the first live streaming services to expand distribution to the US aviation market.”
“We aim to lead the way in creating differentiated in-flight, online entertainment experiences and digital OTT provides the features, convenience and choice that passengers love when they’re on the ground,” added Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, commercial aviation, Viasat. “We’re working with airlines to explore and develop new and innovative technology tools and business models that align with their brand and their interest in engaging more passengers with in-flight Wi-Fi at the lowest cost.”
www.streamingvideoalliance.org
The two companies have implemented the Streaming Video Alliance specifications over Viasat’s network to optimise video delivery of fuboTV’s live TV streaming service, including free linear channel, fubo Sports Network. This technology optimisation is claimed to provide for more reliable live and VOD streaming with faster web page downloads and enhanced video streaming image quality. It works on any personal device connected to the Viasat network.
Participating airlines that choose to take advantage of the Viasat/fuboTV technology partnership will be able to give their passengers, whether fuboTV subscribers or not, free access to fubo Sports Network. Current fuboTV subscribers, and passengers that sign-up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV when in-flight, will be able to enjoy live and VOD content for the duration of their flight. fuboTV’s live channels include entertainment and news networks from NBCU, FOX, ViacomCBS, A&E Networks, AMC Networks, beIN Sports, Crown Media, Discovery Communications, NBA TV, NFL Network, SHOWTIME, Turner, Univision and select regional sports networks.
“We’re focused on delivering the best live TV and sports streaming service to our customers—anywhere, and now that includes at 35,000 feet,” commented fuboTV director of strategic partnerships Cristina Arango. “Streaming live television is complex, and fuboTV prides itself on our internally-built tech stack that allows us to bring a stable experience to our subscribers. That’s why it was critical for us to work with a proven technology partner like Viasat to enable fuboTV to be one of the first live streaming services to expand distribution to the US aviation market.”
“We aim to lead the way in creating differentiated in-flight, online entertainment experiences and digital OTT provides the features, convenience and choice that passengers love when they’re on the ground,” added Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, commercial aviation, Viasat. “We’re working with airlines to explore and develop new and innovative technology tools and business models that align with their brand and their interest in engaging more passengers with in-flight Wi-Fi at the lowest cost.”
www.streamingvideoalliance.org