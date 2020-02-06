Canadian producer marblemedia has announced a production greenlight for season two of premium, unscripted kids and family series All-Round Champion.
Hosted by Canadian Olympian and World Champion hurdler, Perdita Felicien, the 11 x 60’ feel-good challenge series features ten of North America’s most celebrated young athletes competing in each other’s sports. Rising stars aged 12–15 from sports as diverse as swimming, golf, and gymnastics, test their abilities in a new discipline in every episode and score points based on skill, sportsmanship, and general improvement over the series.
Each week, participants receive coaching from a major sporting star, such as American gymnast Alicia Sacramone Quin, who’ll help them overcome their fears and provide tips and help with technique. The non-elimination format sees all ten young sporting stars remain until the final episode when scores are added up and one athlete is declared the All-Round Champion.
In season two, the focus has shifted to 10 winter sports, all different activities from season one. Featured celebrity guests include three-time X Games Champion Max Parrot (snowboarding), Olympic gold medal-winner Derek Parra (speed skating) and World Champion Sarah Hendrickson (ski jumping).
The series was originally created by NRK in Norway, where, as Best I Mest, it was hugely successful, winning a Prix Jeunesse as well as an International Emmy Kids Award for non-scripted entertainment. marblemedia acquired the format rights for a North American version of the programme from Beta Film. The Canadian series is a marblemedia production for BYUtv, TVOKids and Canada’s Knowledge Network. Producers are marblemedia’s co-CEO and executive producer Matt Hornburg, Mark Bishop and Steve Sloan from marblemedia; Michael Dunn, Andra Johnson Duke and Jim Bell from BYUtv, and Marney Malabar from TVO.
The recommission announcement comes ahead of the season one premieres of All-Round Champion on BYUtv in the US on 19 March and on TVO in Canada on 25 March. The series will also air on Knowledge Network this summer.
Commenting on the new deal, Hornburg said: “We immediately saw something very special in this format, so are delighted that our partners at BYUtv and TVOKids agree and have had the confidence to greenlight season two well ahead of the season one premieres. At a time when the world view seems to be that teenagers are glued to their devices this series reveals the passion and dedication that young people can bring to sport and shows just what can be achieved if you try something new.”
BYUtv’s Dunn added: “We are proud to make an early commitment to a second season and hope that it continues to be successful for years to come. The format brings the best out of these talented children, allowing their characters to shine and celebrating their generosity of spirit towards each other. I am hopeful that, amongst other things, the show will encourage more kids and their families to try new activities.”
