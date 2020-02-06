In a major coup continuing its sports content acquisition strategy, NENT Group has secured the exclusive Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish media rights to the English Premier League in a six-year deal running to 2028.
The Premier League rights in the Nordic region are the first to be sold in any geography for the cycle beginning with the 2022/2023 season. NENT currently holds Premier League rights in the aforementioned countries, apart from Norway, until 2022 and the new deal, described as ground-breaking, will see its Viaplay to be home of the world’s most popular football league.
Premier League football complements more than 50,000 hours of live sporting action that NENT shows every year on its streaming services and TV channels. The portfolio includes NHL and KHL ice hockey, UEFA Champions League, UEFA 2020 (in Denmark), Bundesliga and Ligue 1 football, Formula 1, IndyCar, NFL American football, boxing, UFC, tennis, basketball, handball and golf. NENT Group will also be the Nordic home of FIS winter sports from 2021.
Commenting on the deal, Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO said: “Premier League football is a cornerstone of our sports offering, and the addition of Norway to our existing rights for Sweden, Denmark and Finland gives us a great foundation for the further development of this fantastic sports property...We already broadcast and stream a wide range of sports events but this is a major milestone in the history of our sports coverage. The fact that the Premier League has again chosen us as a long-term strategic partner makes us very proud.”
Added newly appointed Premier League chief executive Richard Masters: “We have a proud and historic relationship with fans in the Nordic region and are delighted that Nordic Entertainment Group has invested in the rights to broadcast the Premier League once again. Through their high-quality coverage and cutting-edge technology, we are confident that over the six seasons of this deal they will make the very best Premier League content available to our passionate fans across the region.”
