TV attribution specialist TVSquared has launched what it claims is an industry-first platform to power always-on attribution across all forms of video advertising,

proving which media and creative placements are driving sales, conversions and business outcomes.





The ADvantage platform collectively ingests first- and third-party data, including smart TV, set-top-box, TV airing, digital ad server and both client and server-side advertiser data, such as app engagement, downloads and purchases.



TVSquared says that the combination of coverage of streaming publishers and media owners, along with household-level data, enables users of the solution to bridge linear and digital TV advertising, removing friction across the fragmented TV landscape and delivering quantifiable metrics and analytics for performance and reach extension.



The single, unified platform is designed to solve fragmentation and measures incremental reach extension and performance lift across linear and over-the-top (OTT)/connected TV services. Tagging a range of ad servers, the digital measurement is said to be able to capture all OTT advertising and, significantly, is not limited by automatic content recognition (ACR) technology.



ross-screen, multi-touch attribution to understand the audience overlap across platforms, and the incremental reach that video brings to their overall TV strategies.

"Together, linear and digital is giving the TV industry the greatest scale and reach potential of all time," noted TVSquared president Jo Kinsella. "We have strategic partnerships across the advertising ecosystem to create the most robust closed-loop attribution solution in the world. This means we can power independent TV measurement for advertisers and publishers – from direct streaming services to DSPs and MVPDs."