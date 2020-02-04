Aiming to meet what it calls the growing bandwidth demands of the industry, global digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications is partnering with media transport firm Net Insight on a 100G media backbone.
The backbone is designed to enable broadcasters, sports organisations, OTT companies and eSports businesses to offer their audiences worldwide more immersive viewing and gaming experiences and transform how they operate through full remote production. Moreover, it is designed to help accelerate industry adoption of 4K/Ultra HD video, which fundamentally requires 12Gbps of bandwidth when uncompressed – four times more than HD video.
Tata says that broadcasters will be able to offer viewers and gamers the ultra-immersive 4K viewing experiences they crave without having to worry about running out of bandwidth. At major sports events, Tata sees the new infrastructure as having the capacity to support up to 50 raw video feeds and the delivery of unilateral, localised feeds by different rightsholders for their regions. In addition it believes that the combination of the 100G backbone and workflows on its media ecosystem will help more and more broadcasters and rightsholders switch to full remote production to bring live events to audiences across the globe, boosting efficiencies and generating cost savings.
“We’re proud to launch this game-changing 100G backbone, and excited about the new opportunities that the powerful combination of Tata Communications and Net Insight’s capabilities offer to broadcasters, sports organisations, OTT players and eSports businesses,” said Dhaval Ponda, associate vice president, media and entertainment, Tata Communications.
“Viewers, sports fans and gamers increasingly expect immersive, high-quality content - delivered live from the other side of the world or on demand - on a range of different media platforms. This 100G backbone and our managed video services will help our customers innovate with agility and become more competitive.”
The new backbone is being built using Net Insight’s WAN transport platform Nimbra 1060 which will underpin the Tata global end-to-end managed Video Connect network. Running on all-IP services and all-IP networks, the new terabit WAN transport platform is designed to enable the delivery of IP-based media services across global media networks without the complex traffic engineering typically associated with high-quality media transport.
“The merger of media and IT is putting increased pressure on cost-efficiency and workflow automation in media networks,” added Ulrik Rohne, vice president, media networks, Net Insight. “The Nimbra platform is designed to meet these new demands.”
