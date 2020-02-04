Three months after a strategic portfolio review leading to the networking and cable products manufacturer deciding to sell the media production and distribution technology line, Belden divested Grass Valley from its books in a deal with Black Dragon Capital.





Post completion, there are no immediate changes planned to Grass Valley’s operational management structure and Tim Shoulders will continue in his role as Grass Valley’s president. “Grass Valley has led the market in the transition from SDI to IP and has been diligently pivoting our product lines to cloud-based and SaaS solutions,” said Shoulders. “Black Dragon brings the expertise and vision that will allow us to accelerate this transition to the benefit of our customers who are looking for more robust and flexible models for content production and delivery. We’re excited to bring our customers along with us on this journey.” Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on control investments in growth companies, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology.The deal, which will be finalised during Q1 2020, will transfer full control of all Grass Valley assets to Black Dragon, which plans to use Grass Valley’s intellectual property and talent to drive innovation and lead the industry’s migration to a software-based future. Belden bought Grass Valley in 2014 for nearly $220 million joining a wide ranging portfolio of media technology acquisitions including S nell in February 2018. Black Dragon’s founder and CEO Louis Hernandez was once CEO of Avid and in his time there spearheaded a strategy to transition the company’s core product offerings to software solutions that intended to enable smooth and simple content sharing and distribution workflows. Black Dragon sees the current broadcast landscape is in need of a similar shift and regards Grass Valley as a platform to accelerate the industry’s move toward its digital future, increasing investment in technologies and systems that enable new software-based services and pay-as-you-go business models. “We see tremendous opportunity for transformation in the media technology market and believe that Grass Valley is in an ideal situation to lead the market through these changes,” explained Hernandez. “Under Belden’s leadership, the Grass Valley solutions portfolio has expanded and the business has developed a discipline that puts them in the upper quartile of the market in profitability. Black Dragon’s experience leading companies through digital transitions will allow Grass Valley to accelerate the next step in its evolution, bringing more innovative products to market faster.”Post completion, there are no immediate changes planned to Grass Valley’s operational management structure and Tim Shoulders will continue in his role as Grass Valley’s president. “Grass Valley has led the market in the transition from SDI to IP and has been diligently pivoting our product lines to cloud-based and SaaS solutions,” said Shoulders. “Black Dragon brings the expertise and vision that will allow us to accelerate this transition to the benefit of our customers who are looking for more robust and flexible models for content production and delivery. We’re excited to bring our customers along with us on this journey.”