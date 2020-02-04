After a flurry of deals for its channels, SPI/FilmBox has made a major upgrade of its content options with the launch of a new content streaming service FilmBox Plus, an evolution of the ten year-old FilmBox Live.





The service is slated to launch worldwide by the end of 2020 and merges linear and on-demand experience through AI-powered linear channels and a selection of VOD content ranging from movies, TV series and thematic programming.



FilmBox Plus works on multiple screens and platforms natively and SPI promises that it will have what it claims as a sleek, user-friendly and intuitive interface. The service is designed to integrate easily into operator set-top-boxes and offers and supports various on-demand business models such as subscription (SVOD), advertisement (AVOD) and transactional (TVOD/pay per view). Users will be able to subscribe to the service directly or via



“The convergence of traditional and digital pay TV environments has created new viewer behaviours and expectations,” said Guney Yasavur, COO at



FilmBox Plus aims to combine the “lean back” viewing experience with the ease and flexibility of the on-demand option. The service features enhancements to further personalise the user experience through AI-powered linear channels, specifically curated by FilmBox Plus editors and AI technologies. Curation may be made according to mood, genre or special occasion and can be configured for different territories. The service is slated to launch worldwide by the end of 2020 and merges linear and on-demand experience through AI-powered linear channels and a selection of VOD content ranging from movies, TV series and thematic programming.FilmBox Plus works on multiple screens and platforms natively and SPI promises that it will have what it claims as a sleek, user-friendly and intuitive interface. The service is designed to integrate easily into operator set-top-boxes and offers and supports various on-demand business models such as subscription (SVOD), advertisement (AVOD) and transactional (TVOD/pay per view). Users will be able to subscribe to the service directly or via partner platforms and devices “The convergence of traditional and digital pay TV environments has created new viewer behaviours and expectations,” said Guney Yasavur, COO at SPI International. “The operators will need to cater to these demands if they want to thrive. FilmBox Plus offers a centralised content solution for both the operators and the end-user: The service integrates easily into operator set-top-boxes and offers, and enhances the overall viewing experience of the end-user by providing highly-personalised and consistently relevant content through AI-powered technologies.”FilmBox Plus aims to combine the “lean back” viewing experience with the ease and flexibility of the on-demand option. The service features enhancements to further personalise the user experience through AI-powered linear channels, specifically curated by FilmBox Plus editors and AI technologies. Curation may be made according to mood, genre or special occasion and can be configured for different territories.