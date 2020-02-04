In a radical departure from normal practice, Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google has broken out revenue figures for its operating units meaning visibility into just how profitable the YouTube online video platform actually is.
Explaining the rationale for the move, Alphabet and Google chief financial officer Ruth Porat said that the company wanted to provide further insight into its business and the opportunities ahead, and so as part of this it was disclosing revenue on a more granular basis, including for Search, YouTube ads and Cloud.
For the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019, Alphabet announced overall revenues of $46.075 billion, up 17% year-on-year and full fiscal year revenues of $161.857 billion, up 18.3% annually. YouTube ads in Q4 soared 30.8% annually to $4.717 billion, while for the full year the online business line generated $15.149 billion, an equally impressive leap of 35.8% year-on-year.
“Our investments in deep computer science, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong base for continued growth and new opportunities across Alphabet,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet and Google commenting on the fourth quarter and annual results.
“I’m really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate."
