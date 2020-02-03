Aiming to enable brands to place relevant and suitable ads using the IT giant’s contextual intelligence segments across publishers, independent video platform JW Player’s has forged an integration with Oracle Data Cloud.





JW Player believes that in recent years, technological limitations in existing solutions have made it difficult for marketers to deliver safe and effective context-driven video advertising at scale. Furthermore, the company says that a gradual shift across the industry’s landscape has accelerated the adoption of contextual targeting by marketers.



Together with Oracle, JW Player says that it can adjust to the changing trends by combining Oracle’s machine-learning video context with JW player’s inventory of video content. The integrated solution will enable brands to use Oracle’s contextual intelligence segments to find JW Player inventory that is more relevant and suitable for their digital video audiences.



The collaboration is also intended to strengthen JW Player’s video ad targeting solution, ensuring brands have the most relevant and suitable inventory for their customers. It enhances the JW Player solution by providing transparency across video formats for brands who are increasingly focused on contextual targeting for reach, impact, and regulatory compliance.



“I think there have been a lot of missed opportunities,” explained JW Player co-GM of advertising Michael Schwalb (pictured). “If you’re an advertiser who wants to reach people who are cooking enthusiasts, and the cooking video they are watching happens to live on USA Today, you might not reach those people if the text content on the page doesn’t include the right keywords or terms. As the number one source of video views on the web, powering billions of views every month across the digital media sites worldwide,



