Research from communications software and services provider Amdocs has revealed that 5G marketing from communication service providers (CSPs) has had a clear positive impact on UK consumers with high 5G awareness and intention to buy a 5G device.
After having studied 1000 consumers in a country where 5G networks are barely nine months old, Amdocs found that just 5% of the UK public has not heard of 5G and 55% UK consumers claim to know what 5G is, though the latter consort admit to having only a basic understanding of its benefits over 4G. Two-fifths of the UK public say they recognise 5G’s technical benefits, such as gigabit-speed, low-latency connectivity consumers. Only 30% of respondents said that they have no intention to buy a 5G smartphone at all.
When asked which services they are interested in using a 5G handset for, consumers indicated Internet browsing (selected by 81%), followed by streaming services (74%) and connected home devices (32%).
Commenting on the findings of the survey, Angela Logothetis, CTO, Open Networks Amdocs said: “Consumers’ first experience of 5G will be a faster, more responsive and consistent experience for the types of things we do today – internet access, streaming video, accessing and storing photos in the cloud. We will see service providers start to bundle and monetise these popular applications and content as part of 5G.”
Going forward, Amdocs expected service providers to look to differentiate their 5G services. “Service providers won’t just want to be the fastest network – they will want to be the fastest network for streaming video, or the most responsive network for multiplayer gaming. Being able to deliver and monetise this quality of service will be key to revenue growth,” Logothetis added. “Amdocs’ research indicates that half of UK consumers would consider bundling 5G with their home internet packages, and 25% with OTT video services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.”
