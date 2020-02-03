Long-running, ITV Studios format The Chase has found further demand at both ends of the Mediterranean with a commissioned by TVE-owned LA1 in Spain and a return to Israel on KAN.





The first deal sees the Iberian territory become the 14th territory to order the show which was launched in the UK in 2009 and is produced by ITV Studios label Potato – in 2009. During that time, it has regularly won its slot and grown its audience share, making it one of ITV’s most successful daytime shows, with more than 1500 episodes. Since then it has gone on to be commissioned in territories including Australia, Denmark, Germany and Russia, with six of the 14 international versions produced locally by ITV Studios.



The Spanish version of the show will be produced by Mediacrest while on its return to Israel the show will hope for its 2019 effect when it won the award for Best Game Show at the Israeli Television Awards for the second year in a row.



Commenting on the deal, Maarten Meijs, president, global entertainment at ITV Studios, said: "The Chase continues to entertain viewers across the world and these new and returning commissions are proof of its ongoing appeal to international buyers. It is one of a number of global returning formats in the ITV Studios catalogue, such as The Voice, Love Island and Come Dine With Me that go from strength to strength and continue to attract new audiences."