Cheeks added: “I am incredibly honoured to join the stellar CBS team and help lead these incredible brands forward. From news to sports to entertainment, CBS sets the standard, and I look forward to building on this tremendous foundation as we find new and innovative ways to deliver CBS to audiences worldwide.” ViacomCBS says that Cheeks brings a strong track record of success across business and creative operations to the key content division of the newly formed corporation and arrives from NBCUniversal, where he most recently served as vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.Cheeks has more than 25 years’ experience in media and entertainment industry and helped run NBCUniversal’s television studios. Previously, he served as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment, where he was jointly responsible for the network’s primetime, late night and scripted daytime programming – including business affairs, marketing, communications, scheduling, West Coast research and digital operations and first-run syndication.During his time as president and acting CEO, Ianniello was responsible for establishing and executing strategy across all businesses. In addition, he developed and spearheaded the Company’s monetisation strategy across platforms, including retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation from local television station affiliates, as well as the licensing of the CBS Corporation content around the world for digital streaming and broadband services. He also oversaw the launch of CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, as well as Showtime’s over-the-top streaming service.Reporting to ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish, in his new role Cheeks will lead CBS-branded assets, including CBS Television Network, which encompasses CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Stations and the first-run syndication business at CBS. He will also partner with the ViacomCBS digital organisation on the CBS-branded digital assets, including CBS All Access.“I am thrilled to welcome George back to the family at this exciting moment for ViacomCBS ,” said Bakish. “Throughout his career, George has built broadexperience in broadcast and studio operations and brings a unique mix of skills – combining deep commercial expertise and industry relationships with strong creative and programming capabilities. With his finger on the pulse of culture and change and his strong grasp of strategy, brands, audiences and content monetisation, George will help CBS build on its position as the most-watched broadcast network and drive results across the entire CBS portfolio.Cheeks added: “I am incredibly honoured to join the stellar CBS team and help lead these incredible brands forward. From news to sports to entertainment, CBS sets the standard, and I look forward to building on this tremendous foundation as we find new and innovative ways to deliver CBS to audiences worldwide.”