Days after announcing that converged TV and video services were driving business across its European subsidiaries and that all of them would all have a 5G play by 2020, Orange has chosen the network partners on which to base 5G services in France.
Following a request for proposals launched in early 2019 to select its 5G equipment suppliers, and after several months of testing, the telco has chosen Nokia and Ericsson, long-term industrial partners of the Orange group. Orange says that the Nordic comms tech giants have demonstrated the quality of their products, their support and commitment to a high-quality customer experience on the mobile network for many years.
Under the terms of the deal, the will provide a package of products and services — including antennas and associated professional services — that will enable the deployment of 5G across the country.
The partnership with Nokia is focused on the West and South-East regions of France, zones where Nokia already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile radio access network (RAN). By contrast, The partnership with Ericsson is focused on the Ile de France, North-East and South-West regions, zones where Ericsson already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile RAN.
Commenting on the deal, Orange France deputy chief executive officer and CEO Fabienne Dulac said: “For Orange , the deployment of 5G represents a huge challenge and is one of the main priorities of our Engage 2025 strategic plan. We are delighted to be pursuing our partnerships with both Nokia and Ericsson, two key long-term partners, in order to develop a powerful and innovative 5G network. 5G will enable the development of new use-cases and new services, and will provide an enriched experience for our customers - both in the consumer and business segments. Through these agreements, Orange reaffirms its ambition to being network leader.”
Under the terms of the deal, the will provide a package of products and services — including antennas and associated professional services — that will enable the deployment of 5G across the country.
The partnership with Nokia is focused on the West and South-East regions of France, zones where Nokia already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile radio access network (RAN). By contrast, The partnership with Ericsson is focused on the Ile de France, North-East and South-West regions, zones where Ericsson already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile RAN.
Commenting on the deal, Orange France deputy chief executive officer and CEO Fabienne Dulac said: “For Orange , the deployment of 5G represents a huge challenge and is one of the main priorities of our Engage 2025 strategic plan. We are delighted to be pursuing our partnerships with both Nokia and Ericsson, two key long-term partners, in order to develop a powerful and innovative 5G network. 5G will enable the development of new use-cases and new services, and will provide an enriched experience for our customers - both in the consumer and business segments. Through these agreements, Orange reaffirms its ambition to being network leader.”