Expanding its reach in European countries, Travelxp 4K, the world’s first 4K HDR channel, can now be watched in Italy on tivùsat, the country’s free satellite platform.





Offering more than 1000 hours of premium travel and lifestyle content, Travelxp is distributed in over 30 countries, in over 15 languages to over 93 million homes. The channel claims to be the single largest producer of travel content and a global innovation leader in 4K HDR technology. All Travelxp shows are original in-house productions filmed across more than 50 countries with multi-cultural hosts from across the world.



Commenting on the launch, tivùsat president Beatrice Colett said: “Tivùsat is proud to offer its viewers the Travelxp 4K channel. Viewers can now enjoy the feeling of total involvement in the content, thanks to the ultra-high definition details, the colours, clarity and sense of depth that the channel offers.”



Tivùsat is a great platform for airing the premium HDR content on Travelxp 4K in HLG HDR, 10-bit REC 2100 colour space and 50 frames a second, added Travelxp managing director Europe Sumant Bahl. "Apart from the vivid and immersive picture quality our channel offers, we are also excited about showcasing the original and interesting travel content we produce in diverse genres, to the people in Italy."Launched in 2011, Travelxp is globally distributed as a linear TV channel and made its debut in Ultra HD in January 2017 on SES's Ultra HD distribution platform in North America and on Eutelsat's Hotbird 13.0 in Europe, Middle East and North Africa and SES Astra 19.2 in Europe.