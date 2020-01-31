Media industry’s business network the DPP has published a new research report which sheds light on what it feels will be the technologies that will enable the media and entertainment industry to deliver an all-IP future for content distribution.





In a similar report at this time last year, DPP members examined the business challenges posed by the transition to full IP distribution of content, and one of the top challenges identified was peak load scaling. Created with input from experts from 13 DPP member companies, the Delivering the IP Future report, enabled by DPP member Centurylink, aims to provide in-depth technical insight on how that scaling challenge can be conquered; and which technologies will enable success.



The DPP says that a number of new technologies exist that may help deal with the demand generated by the largest scale viewing, such as major live events, but that the maturity and application of these technologies varies, and buzzwords abound, so understanding their true impact can be difficult.



To that end the study will explore technologies such as



Commenting on the report and what it aims to address, Rowan de Pomerai, Head of Delivery and Growth at the DPP said: “The changing nature of video delivery is a topic that no media executive can afford to ignore. This new research combines expertise from 13 specialists to give an industry-wide view on the evolving landscape, that will help us all to direct our attention where it matters most.”



"Our customers around the world are delivering video in unprecedented volumes, and exponential growth of IP video delivery is set to continue," added Rory McVicar, director of product management at Centurylink. 'We're delighted to partner with the DPP on this research, which brings together a range of industry voices to explore how we can all meet the challenges ahead of us, delivering the experience audiences expect as their viewing habits move online."