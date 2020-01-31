Research from Ampere Analysis has revealed the unique nature of the streaming adapter market with leading players around globe each with wildly different strategic imperatives battling it out in what is a hotbed of competition.





In general, The analyst says that the arena is characterised by the likes of Amazon and the support which Fire TV provides for its retail operations, Apple and its high-end device ecosystem, Google and its advertising businesses and Roku and its mix of monetisation mechanisms.Since the third quarter of 2018, around a third of all respondents noted that they have an over-the-top (OTT) streaming box or stick within their household and uptake has doubled since 2015, but growth has slowed between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, with an increase of two percentage points across 16 markets. Looking at regional characteristics, Ampere found that Swedish households lead the way in OTT streaming box ownership where 55% of Internet respondents claim to have an OTT box or stick. This is closely followed by Denmark, UK and the USA where 51% of Internet users have one.By contrast, the local streaming box/stick market landscapes were found to be highly divergent. Amazon’s Fire TV is the leading device in many of Amazon’s retail markets and has a market share of over 40% in both Germany and Japan. Roku has a key position in both the USA and in Canada – although Amazon is hot on Roku’s heels in both countries. Ownership of Google Chromecast is high in the Nordics and Netherlands, which lack any serious Amazon retail presence. Google has over 50% market share in Netherlands and Denmark.In addition to the differences in terms of hardware ownership, streaming device owners showed subtle differences in the streaming services they rely on, reflecting said Ampere device owner strategies, interfaces and the products they promote. In the US, Netflix was still the key service for Fire TV owners, but as one would imagine Amazon device homes were more likely to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and HBO Now than the average consumers, and also compared with Roku device owners.In general, the Ampere Connected Device report found that Roku device owners showed a slight skew towards Hulu and Netflix compared to Amazon Fire TV households.