In its first ever co-production in Spain, Viacom International Studios (VIS) and Endemol Shine Iberia’s fiction production company Diagonal TV are t work together on the development of scripted TV series La Novia Gitana (The Gypsy Bride).





The series is based on the bestseller by Carmen Mola which has sold more than 100,000 copies and has become a best-seller distributed in seven countries. Mola, pseudonym for a mysterious writer, narrates the criminal investigation around “gipsy bride” Susana Macaya’s death. Educated in a non-gypsy environment, Macaya disappears after her bachelorette party.



When her body turns up, Elena Blanco, the inspector in charge of the case, discovers that Susana was brutally tortured and that her sister Lara, also soon to be married, was murdered in the same manner seven years before. Inspector Elena Blanco has to raise every fold of the Gypsy Bride’s veil to get to the truth, but with Lara’s killer in prison, there are only two options left: there is either a copycat around or an innocent man in jail.



“It is really exciting to be part of a project based on such a successful story, and working with



Diagonal TV CEO Jaume Banacolocha added: “We at Diagonal TV are thrilled to confirm this partnership with ViacomCBS on such an exciting project. We look forward to working together for many years to come and are excited for what the future holds for this collaboration.”

