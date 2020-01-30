In the second content deal of its kind in a matter of days, and as it aims to diversify and expand its content offer, Luxembourg provider POST has finalised an exclusive deal to bring Serbian 24-hour news channel N1 to its PostTV IPTV service.





“N1 is proud to be available now on POST Luxembourg’s IPTV platform and to co-operate with such a strong partner,” added Ralf Manthey, program director of N1 is a 24hr news TV headquartered in Luxembourg with news centres in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia and is an affiliate partner of CNN. The channel delivers independent daily news, and its programming includes news briefs, talk shows, breaking news, sports, culture and documentaries. It is renowned for its reporting on governance, humanitarian and social issues and is the leading independent news source in the region.The deal will see subscribers of PostTV’s Entertain Me package have access to news and entertainment from Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia. N1 is another addition to POST Luxembourg’s IPTV platform. As ever with PostTV deals, Alteox Media Consulting facilitated the partnership and CEO Sven Breckler remarked: “We are happy about the introduction of N1 to PostTV, which is an indication of our commitment to our customers wherever they are. We continue to ensure that we provide content that caters to their diversity and needs.”“N1 is proud to be available now on POST Luxembourg’s IPTV platform and to co-operate with such a strong partner,” added Ralf Manthey, program director of N1 parent company AdriaNews . “We believe that Luxembourgish residents coming from that region will watch our channel frequently.”