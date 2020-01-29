Exemplifying the growth of the rapidly growing platform used mainly by younger audiences, UKTV comedy channel Dave has launched a TikTok account and partnered with influencer marketing agency Fanbytes to deliver its first campaign on the mobile video service.





The partnership will see Fanbytes will work with its network of influencers to create a content challenge for the launch of Hypothetical, Dave’s panel show hosted by James Acaster and Josh Widdicombe where comedians are posed absurd hypothetical situations and scored on how well they would deal with them.



The campaign will see influencers on TikTok undertake a series of challenges similar to those in the show. They’ll be separated into two groups - the challenge setters and the challenge takers. The challenge setters will set a hypothetical challenge to the challenge takers and the aim is to drive user generated content and audience participation.



The TikTok campaign will part of an extensive marketing, PR and social campaign to launch Hypothetical, which includes TV and broadcaster VOD alongside AV digital activity on YouTube and Twitch.



