With the Euros football competition due to begin in the summer, UK commercial broadcaster ITV has inked a collaboration deal with independent specialist ad testing agency System1.





The partnership will see the launch of a competition whereby one advertiser will gain a free TV ad spot in the Euro 2020 final and System1 will work with ITV to measure the advertisings’ level of emotional engagement using a star rating system. Their approach will be based on the work of psychologist Paul Ekman and has been validated using standard metrics linking emotional engagement to long term effectiveness. The agency has worked with some of the UK’s best-known brands, such as John Lewis and Co-op.



“We always want to ensure advertising is as entertaining and as relevant as it can be,” explained Kate Waters, director of client strategy and planning of ITV Commercial. “This competition is a small step to help make that happen. System 1 is the perfect research partner for ITV as we begin our search for the brand that has the ambition, vision, and ultimately creativity to produce an advert that will be at the forefront of one of 2020’s largest live sporting event greatest cultural moments.”



Jon Evans, CMO at System1, added: “Euro 2020 is a golden opportunity for brands to score with the public - but our research shows half the ads on TV leave them flat. Effective ads don't just give people a lift, they benefit the bottom line. We're over the moon to be helping ITV reward effectiveness, new ideas and enthusiasm with this competition. It's a chance for creative brands to showcase their work on one of the most coveted stages in UK advertising.”



Advertisers, media agencies and creative agencies can register their interest via itvmedia.co.uk/euro-2020 from 1 February. The final deadline for entries will be 26 June, with the winner announced by 10 July, ahead of the Euro 2020 final on 12 July. The winning ad needs to be contextually relevant to the Euros.