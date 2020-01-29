In what could be a most timely demonstration of what its technology can do for operators in the 5G realm, China Media Group (CMG) has revealed that its Spring Festival Celebration event was its first live broadcast using a 5G commercial network using Huawei essential technology.





Commenting on the broadcast, China Media Group said that as the media and video industry evolves towards HD, multi-angle and highly interactive experiences, the media industry will have increasing requirements for mobile high-bandwidth transmission networks. It predicted that the that the media industry will become an important vertical industry that enjoys 5G and that the next-generation infrastructure will gradually enable vertical industries such as video to shift from demonstration projects to large-scale commercialisation. For its broadcast, the CMG production team used the 5G commercial network services of two major carriers in the UAE to transmit live broadcast signals from Dubai to Beijing in real time to celebrate the Spring Festival. A H uawei 5G base station, 5G CPEs and 5G Mi-Fi were adopted in the commercial network.The 5G network supported HD video stream uploads with an average throughput of 80 Mbps, enabling the Dubai residents to live broadcast their New Year greetings in HD mode so that Chinese audiences could receive the traditional greetings in real time.The UAE has been a leader in 5G commercial deployment, and the high-throughput wireless network allowed HD video streams to be transmitted to the studio in real time by 5G instead of deploying optical fibre networks, microwave transmission systems or satellite broadcast vehicles.Commenting on the broadcast, China Media Group said that as the media and video industry evolves towards HD, multi-angle and highly interactive experiences, the media industry will have increasing requirements for mobile high-bandwidth transmission networks. It predicted that the that the media industry will become an important vertical industry that enjoys 5G and that the next-generation infrastructure will gradually enable vertical industries such as video to shift from demonstration projects to large-scale commercialisation.