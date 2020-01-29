In what is being called a milestone event in its global expansion, 4K UHD HDR broadcaster, content creator and format seller Insight TV has launched its content on Turkish pay-TV platform D-Smart.
D-Smart was founded in 2007 and the Demirören Group-owned company is one of the key digital TV players in the Turkey. The D-Smart platform offers DTH satellite TV and internet services through the D-Smart GO OTT package to more than a million households in Turkey. The deal will enable D-Smart subscribers to access Insight TV content such as martial arts show Story of Masters featuring Hollywood legend Dan Fogler and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side (pictured), which follows the adventures of famed urban explorers and YouTube stars Josh and Cody.
“This exciting partnership marks a great start of the year for us. We are committed to take our viewers on new adventures and are thrilled to share Insight TV’s inspiring stories with them,” said D-SMART CCO and CMO Başar Başarır commenting on the deal.
Added Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley: “As we continue our global expansion, we are delighted to now be present in 45 countries with more to come throughout 2020. We strive to work with the best partners worldwide and the fast-growing D-Smart is the perfect platform to introduce our content to Turkish audiences.”
D-Smart’s contract with Insight TV comes on the heels of closing a content deal with SPI/FilmBox to add four channels to its linear programming.
“This exciting partnership marks a great start of the year for us. We are committed to take our viewers on new adventures and are thrilled to share Insight TV’s inspiring stories with them,” said D-SMART CCO and CMO Başar Başarır commenting on the deal.
Added Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley: “As we continue our global expansion, we are delighted to now be present in 45 countries with more to come throughout 2020. We strive to work with the best partners worldwide and the fast-growing D-Smart is the perfect platform to introduce our content to Turkish audiences.”
D-Smart’s contract with Insight TV comes on the heels of closing a content deal with SPI/FilmBox to add four channels to its linear programming.