D-Smart was founded in 2007 and the Demirören Group-owned company is one of the key digital TV players in the Turkey. The D-Smart platform offers DTH satellite TV and internet services through the D-Smart GO OTT package to more than a million households in Turkey. The deal will enable D-Smart subscribers to access Insight TV content such as martial arts show Story of Masters featuring Hollywood legend Dan Fogler and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side (pictured), which follows the adventures of famed urban explorers and YouTube stars Josh and Cody.“This exciting partnership marks a great start of the year for us. We are committed to take our viewers on new adventures and are thrilled to share Insight TV’s inspiring stories with them,” said D-SMART CCO and CMO Başar Başarır commenting on the deal.Added Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley: “ As we continue our global expansion , we are delighted to now be present in 45 countries with more to come throughout 2020. We strive to work with the best partners worldwide and the fast-growing D-Smart is the perfect platform to introduce our content to Turkish audiences.”D-Smart’s contract with Insight TV comes on the heels of c losing a content deal with SPI/FilmBox to add four channels to its linear programming.