Offering what it claims is a frictionless and secure way for media organisations to showcase their content to their clients, partners and affiliates, media solutions provider Dalet has launched StoreFront.
The SaaS (software as a service) portal solution acts a window into the Dalet MAM inventory engaging clients through a shopping cart approach that is designed to bring in untapped revenues connecting content to clients. This is said to be done by maximising inventory exposure, repurposing and retail opportunities, bringing value to the overall media operation and business.
Underpinned by Dalet MAM orchestration engine for content preparation and delivery, StoreFront manages multi-user access to Dalet MAM stored content with advanced search tools to locate assets, filtered to only show relevant materials to a qualified client. StoreFront is targeted at most Dalet customers, ranging from news networks sharing assets across affiliates to sports leagues servicing licensees.
With StoreFront, Dalet believes that licensing content is easier than ever. Content owners can identify and tag content rights for their community of licensees as well as establish rights to visitors and potential licensees. Dalet StoreFront secures content inventory by keeping all the source content under the control and management of Dalet MAM. Only after an order has passed through all checks, automated by Dalet Orchestration, can the fulfilment happen, thus creating a segregated browse/shopping experience from the source catalogue.
“As audiences grow at a global scale, so does the need for more content. Maximising exposure and facilitating discoverability of our customers’ new or untapped materials is more important than ever before,” explained Luc Comeau, market director for MAM and supply chain at Dalet.
“However, with this opportunity for increased content ROI comes additional supply chain complexities. Today many media operations rely heavily on unconnected processes to fulfil partners’ and licensees’ requests. Requests for content via email and disparate file delivery services are manually intensive and leave far too many opportunities to repurpose and resell content on the table. Dalet StoreFront identifies the ‘shopper’ and presents all of the relevant content options they can choose from, ensuring maximum catalogue exposure while keeping content rights intact.”
