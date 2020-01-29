In a coup for the IPTV service, netgem.tv is to offer the new BritBox service through its network of ISP operators and enabled netgem.tv devices in the market effective immediately.









To mark the deal with BritBox, netgem.tv is also adding an extra 15 HD channels to its exciting line-up, which already features over 100 live channels including Freeview and Premier Sports channels. Customers will have access as well to the 25 catch-up channels, via all FreeviewPlay catch-up services, including all BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV and netgem.tv add-ons such as Amazon Prime Video, hayu, Rakuten TV and YouTube.



Commenting on the move, Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of BritBox claims to bring to viewers the greatest collection of British boxsets . The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full box-sets include all six series and specials of Downton Abbey, all three series of Broadchurch, seven series of Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox is also the home of Agatha Christie's Miss Marple and Poirot, and reality fans will be able to enjoy all the past series of Love Island.

Commenting on the move, Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of netgem.tv said: "British television has a rich and diverse heritage that BritBox is making accessible to an ever-increasing audience and, with our service already accessible via 12 Ultrafast Fibre provides [us] with a reach of a quarter of a million TV households and growing with the full fibre rollout in the UK, we are delighted to be part of that heritage's future."