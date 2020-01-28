Further expanding its network, global cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has launched a new point of presence in its global network infrastructure in India's largest city, Mumbai.





The new location will provide hosting services based on dedicated or virtual servers and will also complements the global architecture of the company's content delivery network with what is claimed to be one of the best response rates within the local market. This was measured by Citrix to be 30 ms.



Located in a Tier III certified datacentre, the point of presence guarantees access speed to a dedicated or virtual server of 200 Mbps. G-Core Labs virtual server is based on KVM virtualisation technology, which is said to guarantees high and uninterrupted performance and is equipped with SSD disks.



Content delivery services will be offered to any online business that has customers or an audience in India such as suppliers of entertainment content and media firms.



“The Indian audience is very susceptible to electronic commerce, actively plays games, watches movies and uses various Internet services, so the leaders here will be the businesses whose online resources run uninterruptable and as quickly as possible. And we can help with it.”



