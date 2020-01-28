The mass availability of future high-end video services throughout the UK has been given impetus after the announcement by infrastructure provider Openreach to broaden the reach of the national full fibre network to so-called hard-to-reach locations.





Openreach recently reached over two million UK homes and businesses with full fibre connectivity that will support Ultra HD IPTV and online video applications and a quarter of its existing footprint already falls within rural areas. The company is working to a programme designed to bring fibre broadband to areas not included in any existing private or publicly subsidised upgrade schemes and the new announcement will



The portion of this build plan completed by March 2021 is said to be within Openreach’s previously stated target to reach four million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre’ technology March 2021.



Commenting on the extension of the network, Openreach CEO, Clive Selley, said: “Our full fibre build programme is going great guns - having passed over 2 million premises already on the way to our 4 million target by March 2021. We’re now building at around 26,000 premises a week in over 100 locations – reaching a new home or business every 23 seconds That’s up from 13,000 premises a week this time last year....Our ambition is to reach 15 million premises by mid-2020s if right investment conditions are in place.”



