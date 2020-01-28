Hot on the heels of the opening of a new comedy content strand, pay-TV provider Sky has turned to the real world with the launch of two brand-new factual services, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.
Explaining the reasons for the new launch, Sky noted research showing that documentaries are rising-up the popularity stakes with its customers and that factual shows were now the second most popular genre after drama.
The introduction of the two new services is the latest development in Sky’s commitment to investing in original British content and follows on from Sky’s recent launch of Sky Studios, a new Europe-wide development and production capability which will see Sky’s investment in original content more than double over the next five years.
The entertainment portfolio on Sky in UK and Ireland now includes eight core Sky channel brands: Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness, Sky Arts, Sky Crime, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature alongside the Sky Cinema and Sky Kids services. Sky’s other channel brands include E!, SYFY, Pick and Challenge.
The two new channels will offer hundreds of hours of factual programming, providing a mix of premium, original commissions and acquired content. This includes on-demand libraries.
Sky Documentaries will be the home of real life stories from film makers, including HBO and SHOWTIME, and new Sky original programming documentaries. Offering a mix of feature-length documentaries and series, the channel says Sky will aim to challenge, provoke and entertain.
It will explore a broad range of topics from sport and real-world controversies through to biographies of some of the world’s most famous and infamous people.
New Sky originals will include Bitter Pill: Primodos and Tiger Woods: The Comeback (pictured); alongside HBO exclusives McMillions from executive producer Mark Wahlberg and After Truth directed by Andrew Rossi. SHOWTIME exclusive The Kingmaker directed by Lauren Greenfield will also air, along with and on-demand library of documentaries including What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali and Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.
By contrast, Sky Nature will be home to natural history programming, dedicated to exploring the wonder of the natural world and with the intention of inspiring viewers to do more to look after it. The channel will feature landmark Sky original series, including Sky’s existing David Attenborough collection, and be the home of Love Nature programming on Sky.
New Sky originals will include Extreme Animals: One Wild Day and Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps, with two further premium originals currently in development. Love Nature originals will include Amazing Animal Friends, produced by Emmy and BAFTA award winning producers, Oxford Scientific Films; and Wild Tales from the Farm, filmed in the UK and narrated by Hugh Bonneville.
Both channels will launch in the Spring and be available to Sky customers at no extra charge through linear and on-demand and will also launch on NOW TV, available as part of the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.
Commenting on the deals, Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “Premium documentaries and nature series are increasingly important to our customers, with them wanting to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible. These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programmes.”
