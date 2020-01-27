Canada-based global content and rights management business Distribution360 has inked a number of international deals for recent titles from its factual catalogue.
In Canada, Blown Away (10 x 30’) the hit Netflix Original competitive show about glass-blowing, created and produced by Distribution360’s parent company, marblemedia, has been licensed to Bell Media for its Z-Tele French-language channel. Also in Canada, Rogers Media/SCN has licensed Innovation Nation (6 x 30’). Produced by Partners in Motion, the series travels the globe to look at the scientific discoveries shaping our planet.
In the US, Court TV Mystery (has picked up two true-crime titles; long-running true-crime series Crime Stories (76 x 60’) which examines some of North America’s most horrifying crimes, tracking every detail of each dramatic criminal investigation right through to conviction, and 13 Seconds: The Kent State Shootings (1 x 60’), which chronicles the events of May 4, 1970 in Ohio where a campus anti-war protest got out of hand, leaving four dead and many injured. Both titles were produced by Partners in Motion.
Distribution360 has also finalised a package of 40 hours with Vobile in China, comprising Crime Stories (18 x 60’); Legend Hunters (9 x 60’), which looks for the truth behind real-life mysteries; Terror in the Woods (8 x 60’), a Wild Dreams Films production examining paranormal encounters in the wild; plus Britain’s Ultimate Pilots: Inside the RAF (4 x 60’) and Red Arrows – Inside the Bubble (1 x 60’) – both from Archie Productions. Meanwhile, Phoenix TV in Hong Kong has acquired London’s Modern Buildings, the 5 x 30’ series created by Zatzu Media.
Finally, in Europe, Towercom in Slovakia has picked up season one of Flying Cork Media’s Tomorrow’s World Today (11 x 30’), which examines how pioneers are using technology to create a more sustainable society, Russia’s Kontent has taken Innovation Nation (6 x 30), while the AG Rubin Group, also in Russia, has committed to Puppy SOS (13 x 30’) the puppy behaviour programme from White Iron Pictures.
“Continued strong interest in true-crime, paranormal, and technology - particularly where it relates to future sustainability - has driven many of these new deals,” said Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights commenting on the deals.
“With the input of our international expertise and this market demand, we are supporting new development from marblemedia that also falls into these popular genres, plus others including history, and we look forward to discussing our new slate of projects with buyers next week in New Orleans. We’ll also be on the hunt for similar premium factual concepts from producers, for development and future international market launches.”
